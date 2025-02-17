10 dead in building collapse in Egypt

CAIRO — A three-story residential building in Egypt collapsed Monday morning, killing 10 people and injuring three others, officials said.

The Health Ministry said that rescuers and ambulances were deployed in Kerdasa City, in the western part of Greater Cairo, where the building collapsed, to remove the rubble and search for victims.

Giza Gov. Adel al-Naggar ordered the immediate evacuation of nearby buildings as a safety measure, according to a statement released by the Giza governorate on Facebook.

The governorate received alerts at 5 a.m. about the building's collapse. Security and forensic teams were investigating the collapse.