Egypt announces emergency Arab summit after Trump's Gaza plan infuriates key allies

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, right, meets with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa during his visit at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Amr Nabil

By The Associated Press

CAIRO — Egypt announced Sunday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss “new and dangerous developments” after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Trump's suggestion, made at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, infuriated the Arab world, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia — key allies of Washington.

Both Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordanian King Abdullah II dismissed Trump’s call to resettle 1.8 million Palestinians in Gaza and for the U.S. to take ownership of the enclave, but Trump claims that they would eventually accept it.

A statement from Egypt's Foreign Ministry said it would host the Arab League summit in Cairo following talks at the highest level in Arab countries in recent days, “including the state of Palestine that asked to hold the summit in order to discuss new and dangerous developments for the Palestinian cause.”

