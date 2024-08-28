NewsNation/World

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles El Salvador with no immediate reports of injuries or damage

By The Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rattled El Salvador on Wednesday afternoon with no initial damage reported, according to a report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which took place 37 miles (60 kilometers) off the coast of the western region of La Libertad, shook much of the Central American nation. The tremor was followed by two strong aftershocks, magnitude 4.1 and 4.5, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele wrote on X.

It was also felt strongly in neighboring Guatemala.

According to a report shared by Bukele, there was no risk of tsunami following the earthquake.

“Thank God, there have been no human or material damages reported so far,” he wrote. “100% of services and traffic on roads continue without interruption.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Listeria update ... Jericho first day of school ... Hampton Classic Credit: Newsday

Southern State Parkway crash ... 'Gotham Sports App' ... Gun trafficking arrest ... Blind swimmer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME