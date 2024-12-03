NewsNation/World

The Associated Press' top photos of the 2024 election

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after attending...

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — It's a photograph that defined the 2024 campaign. Donald Trump, campaigning for a second term, raises a fist defiantly toward the sky, blood streaked across his face.

But the photo captures just one millisecond of a U.S. presidential campaign unlike any that came before it.

Trump faced charges and was convicted of a felony in New York City. A bullet from the rifle of a would-be assassin grazed his ear. He appeared days later at the Republican National Convention with a bandage on his ear, an iconic image that further galvanized his supporters and became a symbol of his defiance.

The current president, Joe Biden, dropped out of the race weeks before the Democratic convention, bowing to unrelenting pressure from his party following a disastrous debate performance. He was replaced atop the ticket by the first woman of color to be nominated for president by a major party.

Associated Press photographers were there to document all of it. Not just the historic episodes, like Evan Vucci's image of a defiant and bloody Trump, but also intimate moments, like Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff giggling aboard Air Force Two.

They captured voters with raw emotions of joy, excitement, contemplation or sorrow. Billionaire Elon Musk jumping, arms raised above his head, as Trump stands at a lectern. Harris and Biden sharing a moment on stage after he passed the torch at the DNC.

This gallery shows the year in images, as seen through the lenses of AP photojournalists.

Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings...

Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in New York. Before testimony resumes Tuesday, the judge will hold a hearing on prosecutors' request to sanction and fine Trump over social media posts they say violate a gag order prohibiting him from attacking key witnesses. Credit: AP/Yuki Iwamura

