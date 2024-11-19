Sean Rowe wants to realign the Episcopal Church

(RNS) — Sean Rowe, the newly installed presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, knows a thing or two about austerity.

As a boy, growing up in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, he saw Westinghouse Electric Corp. shutter its plant. Later, Sharon Steel went bankrupt, laying off thousands of workers, among them his uncles.

Now, at 49, Rowe’s been chosen to bring some fiscal and organizational restructuring to a denomination in decline.

