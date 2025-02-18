Judge sets Wednesday hearing in motion to dismiss case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK — A federal judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing in the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, ordering lawyers to address the reasons why the Justice Department asked to dismiss corruption charges and the “scope and effect” of the mayor’s consent.

Judge Dale E. Ho in Manhattan set the hearing in a written order Tuesday as his first response to the government’s Friday request to dismiss the charges after a weeklong turmoil that led to resignations by several top prosecutors in Washington and New York who refused to seek dismissal.

He also cited legal history noting that a judge has independent obligations once the government has involved the judiciary by obtaining an indictment or a conviction. And he quoted from one judicial opinion that said a judge must be “satisfied that the reasons advanced for the proposed dismissal are substantial” before approving a dismissal.

The hearing will occur as a growing number of former prosecutors call on Ho to conduct an inquiry that could put Washington's Justice Department leadership on the hot seat.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that while in his prior role as Brooklyn borough president, he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy his influence.

The last week has featured an unusual public fight between Emil Bove, the second-in-command of the Justice Department, and two top New York federal prosecutors: interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and Hagan Scotten, an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan who led the Adams prosecution.

Bove wrote that the case had “unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime.”

New York City mayor Eric Adams leaves an event in New York, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

On Thursday, Sassoon resigned, along with five high-ranking Justice Department officials. A day later, Scotten resigned, noting that Sassoon had properly resisted a demand that the charges be dropped and the possibility they could be reinstated after this year’s election.

“No system of ordered liberty can allow the Government to use the carrot of dismissing charges, or the stick of threatening to bring them again, to induce an elected official to support its policy objectives,” Scotten wrote.

On Monday, Adams — amid calls to resign by some Democrats — confirmed that four of his top deputies had decided to resign in the fallout from the Justice Department’s push to end the corruption case against him and ensure his cooperation with Trump’s immigration crackdown.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is weighing removing Adams from office.