Abu Dhabi's long-haul carrier Etihad Airways sees record $476 million profit in 2024

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Long-haul carrier Etihad Airways announced Wednesday it made a record $476 million profit in 2024, part of a financial rebound for the Abu Dhabi-based airline.

While still a slender profit compared to rival Emirates' record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023, it continues to a major turnaround for Etihad.

The airline had revenues of nearly $6.9 billion in 2024, compared to $5.5 billion in 2023. Its profit in 2023 was just $143 million.

Etihad attributed its higher profit to increased passenger numbers, a recovery in its cargo operations and cutting its costs. It flew 18.5 million passengers in 2024, up 32%. Its cargo revenues for the year were $1.1 billion, up 24%.

“These results are testament to the dedication of our people who have worked together for a purpose: delivering our strategy," CEO Antonoaldo Neves said in a statement. “Looking ahead, I am confident we will continue to be a financially strong airline delivering extraordinary customer experiences, fulfilling our shareholders' mandate and contributing to the long-term prosperity and success of the UAE.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Abu Dhabi’s rulers launched Etihad in 2003, rivaling the established Dubai government-owned carrier Emirates, which boasts a larger fleet and a far-flung network.

Emirates flies out of Dubai International Airport, located only 115 kilometers (70 miles) away from the capital of Abu Dhabi. The two airlines compete in the long-haul carrier market, using their nation’s location as a key east-west transit point to their advantage.

Etihad struggled with its business plan and underwent cost-cutting measures even before the COVID pandemic. Since 2016, Etihad has lost some $6 billion as it has aggressively bought up stakes in airlines from Europe to Asia to compete against Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Etihad’s network now flies to 80 locations with a fleet of 97 aircraft.