Sidelined by Trump, Macron tries to rally Europe on Ukraine. But divisions run deep

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron painted a veneer of European unity by inviting a small number of handpicked European leaders to the Élysée Palace, while the Trump administration sidelined the continent by moving ahead with direct negotiations on Tuesday with Russia on the war in Ukraine. But beneath the diplomatic pageantry, cracks in European consensus were hard to ignore.

One question loomed: Could Europe take charge of its own security, or would it remain reactive to U.S. and Russian decisions?

From Macron’s push for European-led defense to Keir Starmer’s “third way” diplomacy, Giorgia Meloni’s balancing act between Brussels and Washington, and Olaf Scholz ’s resistance to breaking with NATO, Europe remains divided on its next move.

France – Macron seeks to take the lead

By hosting the Monday summit in his Parisian palace, Macron reinforced his image of the imperial French ‘Sun King’ and his bid to become the dominant voice on Ukraine and European security. With Germany’s Scholz politically weakened and potentially soon out of office, the U.K. outside the EU, and Italy leaning toward Trump, Macron has emerged as the bloc’s de facto leader in a push for strategic autonomy.

With a presidential mandate until 2027 and France’s nuclear arsenal making it the bloc’s only atomic power, Macron has positioned himself as the only politician with both the ambition and authority to act. His proposal for European “security guarantees” fits into his broader push for a continent less dependent on Washington.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But forging consensus is proving difficult: Germany is resisting, key frontline EU nations were left out of the summit, and Trump’s unpredictability clouds Europe’s security outlook.

“Macron has sought to impose himself as Europe’s strongman,” said French political analyst Jean-Yves Camus.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, walks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center left, as she leaves the Elysee Palace, after an informal meeting of leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Aurelien Morissard

United Kingdom – Starmer’s ‘third way’ strategy

Keir Starmer is charting a different course, positioning himself as Europe’s key link to Washington — while maintaining a firm pro-Ukraine stance.

Having met Trump before the election —“I like him a lot,” the U.S. president said — the British prime minister is set to travel to Washington next week in what some see as an effort to bridge the U.S.-Europe divide, and a hallmark of the “ special relationship.”

While Trump moves toward de-escalation in Ukraine, Starmer is doubling down on support for Kyiv, stating the U.K. is “ready and willing” to send British troops if necessary. This stance stands in contrast to Macron and Scholz’s more cautious approach.

Starmer’s surprising decision not to sign a key international declaration on the future of AI last week — aligning with the U.S. rather than the EU — has raised questions about whether Britain is shifting closer to Washington on broader geopolitical issues.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, walks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, center right, as she leaves the Elysee Palace, after an informal meeting of leaders from key European Union nations and the United Kingdom, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Aurelien Morissard

“The U.K. is unique in that it’s practically the only major ally that Trump hasn’t purposefully antagonized since his inauguration,” said Anand Sundar, a special advisor at the European Council on Foreign Relations. “The Starmer government is doing everything it can to not put a target on its back.”

Some analysts suggest Starmer is positioning himself as Trump’s European ‘whisperer,’ able to influence the White House while staying in step with Europe.

Italy – Meloni’s balancing act

Giorgia Meloni, a Trump ally and the only leader of a major European economy to attend his inauguration in January, arrived late to the Paris summit and left without making a public statement — moves observers saw as signs of skepticism toward the meeting.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, Meloni questioned why the summit was held in Paris rather than Brussels, the EU’s natural decision-making hub, and criticized the exclusion of frontline states such as the Baltic nations, Sweden, and Finland.

At the summit, she pushed back against deploying European troops to Ukraine, calling it “the most complex and least effective option” - especially without firm security guarantees for Kyiv.

Observers noted that Meloni echoed some of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Europe’s reliance on U.S. protection. “We shouldn’t be asking what the Americans can do for us, but what we must do for ourselves,” she said, according to ANSA.

Despite her skepticism, Meloni still engaged in the talks, bringing Italy’s concerns over long-term European military commitments to the table.

Hungary – Orban’s absence

Notably absent from the Paris talks was Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a close Trump ally and frequent critic of EU policies.

While no official reason was given for his exclusion, some observers saw it as a pointed message from Paris and its European allies about the limits of engagement with leaders seen as too closely aligned with Trump’s worldview.

Germany – Scholz’s irritation

If Macron is stepping forward, Scholz is pushing back.

At the summit, the German Chancellor rejected Macron’s proposal for a European-led security force in Ukraine, calling it “completely premature” and “highly inappropriate” given the ongoing war.

Scholz didn’t hide his frustration, saying he was “a little irritated” that peacekeeping forces were even being discussed “at the wrong time.” He insisted NATO — not an independent European force — must remain the foundation of security.

Due to its historical legacy from the world wars, some argue that Germany has always been willing to cede European security leadership to France, a role the French have pursued since President Charles de Gaulle.

At the same time, the debate over military spending is intensifying, as NATO officials stress the alliance’s 2% GDP target is now a baseline rather than a cap.