The FBI and DHS leaders won't testify publicly about national security threats before the Senate

WASHINGTON — The leaders of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security declined to testify publicly at a scheduled Senate hearing Thursday on global national security threats, a break from precedent following years of open testimony before the panel.

“Their choice to not provide public testimony about their departments’ efforts to address wide-ranging national security threats robs the American people of critical information and the opportunity for public accountability of what the federal government is doing to keep Americans safe," Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, said in a statement.

The Michigan Democrat said it was the first time in more than 15 years that an FBI director and Homeland Security secretary had refused to offer public testimony at the annual committee hearing focused on threats to the homeland, calling it a “shocking departure” from tradition.

A separate hearing scheduled for Wednesday before the House Homeland Security committee also was postponed.

The hearings were to have taken place at a time of significant political transition as Trump is interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director Christopher Wray and has named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to succeed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Senate committee usually starts scheduling its annual hearing months in advance, and previous hearings have always included a public component. The committee was informed Monday that Mayorkas and Wray would not be appearing.

In a statement Thursday, the FBI said it had “repeatedly demonstrated our commitment to responding to Congressional oversight and being transparent with the American people” and remained "committed to sharing information about the continuously evolving threat environment facing our nation.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, center, looks on before President Joe Biden speaks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

“FBI leaders have testified extensively in public settings about the current threat environment and believe the Committee would benefit most from further substantive discussions and additional information that can only be provided in a classified setting,” the statement said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that they and the FBI offered to speak to the committee in a classified setting and emphasized the amount of unclassified information they've already shared publicly.

“DHS and the FBI already have shared with the Committee and other Committees, and with the American public, extensive unclassified information about the current threat environment, including the recently published Homeland Threat Assessment. DHS takes seriously its obligation to respond to Congressional requests for testimony," the department said.

The agency also noted that Mayorkas has testified in Congress 30 times during the nearly four years he’s held his job.