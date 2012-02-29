FedEx truck hits upstate Amish buggy; adults, kids hurt

Authorities say two young Amish children are in critical condition after their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a FedEx truck on a northern New York road.

State police say the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Route 37 in the town of Massena, on the Canadian border in St. Lawrence County. Troopers say two women each had two of their children in the buggy when it was struck from behind by the truck.

Police say two 3-year-old children are in critical condition Tuesday at a Syracuse hospital. One of the mothers is at the same hospital being treated for a possible spinal injury. Troopers say the other woman and two children are believed to have been treated and released.

The truck driver and co-worker weren't injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.