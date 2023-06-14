NewsNation/World

Fire at India's international airport in Kolkata briefly prompts evacuation; no injuries reported.

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI — A fire at India’s major eastern airport hub in Kolkata filled the departure lounge with smoke late Wednesday and prompted a brief evacuation of travelers, the airport authority said. There were no injuries, and the fire's cause was under investigation.

The minor fire was extinguished within a half-hour and normal operations were expected to resume quickly, the Kolkata airport authority said in a tweet. Television images from earlier in the day showed the fire leaping out from a portion of the airport’s departure terminal.

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India.

