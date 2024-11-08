NewsNation/World

Minnesota man kills his two sons, his wife and his ex-partner before killing himself, police say

Police investigate the scene where five people were found shot...

Police investigate the scene where five people were found shot to death inside two homes in Duluth, Minn., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Christa Lawler

By The Associated Press

DULUTH, Minn. — A Minnesota man shot and killed his wife and son, and his ex-partner and their son, before killing himself, authorities said Friday.

Duluth police have not determined a motive, but Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said at a news conference that the shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, had a "pattern of mental health issues."

Officers were first called to a home just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police said. They found Erin Abramson, 47, and Jacob Nephew, 15, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Abramson and Anthony Nephew were previously involved in a relationship, Ceynowa said.

Later Thursday, police identified Anthony Nephew as the suspect and surrounded his home. When they entered, officers found the bodies of him, his 45-year-old wife Kathryn Nephew, and their 7-year-old son, Oliver Nephew.

Police said Anthony Nephew apparently shot himself.

Duluth, a city of nearly 90,000 residents, is roughly 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Minneapolis.

