NewsNation/World

Florida man convicted of killing couple set to die in state's first scheduled execution of 2025

The entrance to Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla. is...

The entrance to Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla. is shown Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Credit: AP/Curt Anderson

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of murdering a husband and wife during a fishing trip nearly 30 years ago is set to be executed next month in the state's first scheduled execution of 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for James Ford on Friday. Ford is slated to be put to death on Feb. 13 at Florida State Prison.

Ford was given the death penalty for the killings of Greg and Kimberly Malnory, whose bodies were found at the South Florida Sod Farm in a remote part of Charlotte County on April 7, 1997. According to court documents, the Malnorys had been bludgeoned and shot, with both suffering multiple blunt force head injuries.

Kimberly had also been raped. Her body was found near the couple's truck, where their 22-month-old baby had been left for more than 18 hours, exposed to the elements and covered in her mother's blood.

Ford was also convicted of sexual battery and child abuse.

Ford’s execution would be the first in Florida in 2025. One person was put to death in 2024, down from six in 2023, when DeSantis was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination. During the previous three years, the governor didn't sign off on any executions.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trump sentenced after conviction ...  Chance of snow ... Best French restaurants ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Trump sentenced after conviction ...  Chance of snow ... Best French restaurants ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME