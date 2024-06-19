Boaters find $1 million of cocaine floating off Florida Keys

MIAMI — Recreational boaters found $1 million worth of cocaine floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys.

Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, wrote about the find in a social media post on X. Briggs posted video Monday night showing the wrapped packages of cocaine being wheeled away on a cart.

“We appreciate the support from Good Samaritans in our community,” he wrote.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a separate social media post on Facebook that "mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine.”

The drugs were found about seven miles off Islamorada, Florida, on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The office posted a photo of one of the packages, which was emblazoned with an image of a bald eagle.