Forensic lipreader deciphers secret wedding whispers

Tina Lannin, a professional lipreader who was born deaf, caught the private whispers during the royal wedding that television microphones couldn't capture.

Lannin, who has worked for 7 years as a forensic lipreader for police forces and media outlets with O'Malley Communications, picked out comments from Prince William, his bride and Queen Elizabeth II in a partial transcript. Her assessment couldn't be verified.

10:20 a.m. — Prince William: "Looking forward to it." To Harry, "shall we go in then?

Prince Harry: "Sure, everyone has arrived."

William (to Bishop): "Make sure everything's alright. It's beautiful the way it is."

10:25 a.m. — William to lady in congregation: "You look very pretty, very pretty."

10:55 a.m. — Michael Middleton to Kate Middleton as they left hotel: "You okay?"

11:00 a.m. — Pippa Middleton to sister Kate: "You look amazing."

Michael Middleton to Kate Middleton as they entered Westminster Abbey: "You okay?"

Kate Middleton to her father: "Yeah."

11:05 a.m. — Kate to Bishop before walking down the aisle: "Yes I suppose so ... I expect I'll be worn out today. Thank you."

Harry to William: "Right, here she is now."

William to Middleton at the altar: "You look lovely ...(unclear)... You look beautiful."

William joking to Michael Middleton: "We're supposed to have just a small family affair."

12:00 a.m. — Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip: "It was excellent."

Prince Philip: "Yes?"

12:15 a.m. — William to Kate Middleton: "Alright?"

Kate Middleton: "Yes."

William: "Wish I was out."

Kate Middleton: "I'm beginning to find (unclear)."

William: "Yeah, alright." Hands bouquet to Kate after they climb aboard their carriage, "here you are."

Kate Middleton: "Thank you."

Kate Middleton: "Now, are you happy?"

William: "Yes ... (unclear conversation) ... wave to everybody."

Outside abbey — queen: "I wanted them to take the smaller carriage."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: "It all went very well."

Queen: "Very well."

In wedding carriage — William: "I don't think you should bow quite yet. I think you should just bow your head, okay?"

Kate Middleton: "Okay."

William: "I hope I remember ... It's mad, it's mad! Oh my goodness it ... really loudly here (unclear) these people are clapping."

Kate Middleton: "Did they?"

William: "I think so. I went out here the first (unclear)."

In separate carriage — Prince Charles: "Yeah it looked nice."

Camilla: "Yes, but you have to know how to do it."

In wedding carriage — Kate Middleton to William: "You look happy."

1:30 p.m — On Buckingham Palace balcony, Kate Middleton: "Oh wow."

William: "Alright? You'll be okay?"

Kate Middleton: "Oh I'm fine, thank you."

William: "Yeah! Yeah! There's a lot of people down here." To pageboys, "I know but look up there as well." To his bride: "Okay? Look at me, let's kiss, okay."

William, shouting balcony: "Harry! Your go!"

Kate Middleton: "What's next?"

William: "They want more time I think."

William shouting across balcony, possibly to Camilla: "You could have brought up (unclear) as well."

Camilla: "Oh, very heavy."

William: "Just do a bit of everything. Do you like the balloons (unclear) they go up in the air."

Kate Middleton: "Look at these people."

William: "I want to see the plane, I think I'm (unclear)."

William to Harry: "Okay."

William to pageboys: "...to stop them coming in here, to stop them coming in this side, I mean it's hard."

William to Kate Middleton: "One more." The couple they kiss for a second time. "That's it, come on!"