NewsNation/World

Four women killed in multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, police say

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. — A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Preliminary information indicates four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Four female adults were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the county Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Israel-Hamas war latest ... Beauvais opening statements ... Darkside turns 25 Credit: Newsday

Drago retrial latest ... Jake's 58 outage ... Islanders honor Farmingdale ... St. John's basketball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Israel-Hamas war latest ... Beauvais opening statements ... Darkside turns 25 Credit: Newsday

Drago retrial latest ... Jake's 58 outage ... Islanders honor Farmingdale ... St. John's basketball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME