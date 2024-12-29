3 die off northern France coast in Channel crossing attempt

PARIS — At least three migrants died early Sunday while attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, authorities said. The deaths were confirmed after an early morning rescue operation involving French emergency services and the navy’s “Dauphin” helicopter.

Around 50 people were stranded in the water and on the beach near Sangatte at around 6 a.m., according to the regional prefecture. Rescuers assisted 45 individuals, including four who were transported to hospitals.

Three unconscious people were pulled from the water but could not be revived, despite efforts by medical teams.

An investigation has been opened by prosecutors in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Jacques Billant, the prefect of Pas-de-Calais, said an overcrowded boat may have contributed to the tragedy.

“There were more people attempting to board than the boat could hold,” he said during a press conference Sunday.

Sunday’s tragedy comes during a spike in Channel crossing attempts as 2024 draws to a close. Officials have noted a significant increase in attempted crossings over the past days.

“Since Dec. 24, 23 maritime incidents have been thwarted by internal security forces, saving over 1,000 lives,” said Billant. “But crossing attempts continue, despite extremely dangerous sea conditions. The water is icy, so survival time in the water is very short.”

This year has been one of the deadliest for migrants attempting the perilous journey between France and England, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, with at least 76 deaths reported by officials.

Billant blamed human traffickers for putting lives at risk.

“These are low-quality boats put into the water solely for profit by these criminal networks, which have no regard for the lives of these children, women and men,” he said.

In November, a French court convicted 18 people in a migrant-smuggling trial that shed light on the lucrative but often deadly clandestine business of transporting people across the English Channel.

Despite French and British efforts to stop it, the route remains a major smuggling corridor for people fleeing conflict or poverty. Migrants favor the U.K. for reasons of language, family ties or perceived easier access to asylum and work.

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration