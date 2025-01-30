Gisèle Pelicot's ex-husband, imprisoned for raping and drugging her, now caught up in other cases

NANTERRE, France — The convicted rapist who horrified France by drugging his then wife, Gisèle Pélicot, so other men could rape her is now caught up in other cases.

Dominique Pélicot is serving a 20-year prison term after he was found guilty in December for the horrific sexual abuse of his now ex-wife, Gisèle.

His lawyer told The Associated Press that Dominique Pélicot now faces questioning by an investigating magistrate who specializes in so-called cold cases — those that have proved particularly hard to resolve.

The rape and murder cases that Dominique Pélicot could be questioned about Thursday date back to the 1990s.

One involves Sophie Narme, a property agent who was killed in Paris on Dec. 4, 1991.

The other is the attempted armed rape in the Paris suburb of Villeparisis on May 11, 1999, of another woman with a similar profile.

Dominique Pélicot has been under formal investigation for both of those crimes since October 2022 — a legal status meaning that investigators believe there is an accumulation of serious evidence against him.

The two cases were grouped together into one investigation in September 2022 that was taken over by the specialized unit for cold cases and serial crimes. It works out of the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

His lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, confirmed to the AP that Dominique Pélicot would face questioning by an investigating magistrate there on Thursday afternoon.