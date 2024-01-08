NewsNation/World

French prime minister resigns following recent political tensions over immigration

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrives to attend a national...

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrives to attend a national tribute to late French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, in charge of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reconstruction, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, Aug. 25, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday Jan.8, 2024 accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said. Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over a contentious immigration bill backed by Macron that would strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures. Credit: AP/Christian Hartmann

By The Associated Press

PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political tensions over immigration, and President President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would appoint a new government in coming days.

Borne's resignation follows the passage of contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron aimed at strengthening the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister.

Macron's office announced in a statement that he had accepted Borne's resignation, and the president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Borne's work “has been exemplary every day.”

“You have implemented our project with statewomen’s courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Macron wrote.

The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue in her duties until a new government is appointed.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shirley NYPD officer killed on SSP... Port Authority toll hikes … Top education issues Credit: Newsday

Brookhaven landfill staying open ... UAW rally for Empower Solar ... Nesconset Starbucks pushback ... Migrant issue

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shirley NYPD officer killed on SSP... Port Authority toll hikes … Top education issues Credit: Newsday

Brookhaven landfill staying open ... UAW rally for Empower Solar ... Nesconset Starbucks pushback ... Migrant issue

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME