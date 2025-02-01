NewsNation/World

Fire at retirement home near Paris leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

By The Associated Press

PARIS — At least three people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a retirement home near Paris on Saturday, according to the town mayor.

A further eight people were injured in the blaze at the residence located in the town of Bouffémont.

"This is a serious event for our town," Mayor Michel Lacoux said. "It seems to have been an accident."

Lacoux said the fire was under control at the residence, which was home to 75 elderly residents.

Speaking to BFM TV, he said the fire is thought to have started in a laundry room and spread to part of the third floor of the building.

Commandant Adrien Ponin-Sinapayen, spokesman for France’s civil defense agency, said the fire was extinguished after 140 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Congestion pricing: What you need to know NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Congestion pricing: What you need to know NewsdayTV anchor Ken Buffa and Alfonso Castillo, Newsday transportation reporter, discuss the arguments for and against congestion pricing, how it works and how much tolls cost. Plus, get tips on how to beat the tolls, when to travel outside of peak hours and more.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME