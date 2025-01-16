NewsNation/World

American accused of assaulting a Pennsylvania student is being extradited to the US, prosecutors say

By The Associated Press

PARIS — French Appeal Court prosecutors said Thursday that an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 is being extradited to the United States.

The Appeal Court prosecutors’ office in Metz, in northeastern France, said Ian Cleary was handed over to U.S. authorities at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, was detained in April in Metz after a three-year search. He has been held in custody pending extradition proceedings since his arrest.

