2 killed and 3 injured when freight train derails in small West Texas city

PECOS, Texas — Two Union Pacific employees were killed and three people were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in a small West Texas city, authorities said Thursday.

The train derailed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pecos, the city said on Facebook. Union Pacific said Thursday that two employees had been killed. Pecos Police Chief Lisa Tarango said the other injuries were minor.

The hazardous materials that were being carried on the train included lithium ion batteries and air bags, but none were released in the derailment, city officials said.

Leaked diesel fuel was contained, officials said.

Ronald Lee, emergency services chief for Reeves County, said that some of those injured were in the Chamber of Commerce building, which was damaged in the derailment. He said people have been advised not to enter the building.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union said in a statement that the derailment is “a reminder that much more needs to be done to make railroading safer.”

Pecos, which has a population of about 13,000, is located about 200 miles (321 kilometers) east of El Paso.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.