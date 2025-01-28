Israel's prime minister says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb. 4
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump has invited him to visit the White House on Feb. 4.
This will make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to visit Washington in Trump’s second term.
The visit comes as the United States is pressuring Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza.
