NewsNation/World

Israel's prime minister says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb. 4

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump has invited him to visit the White House on Feb. 4.

This will make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to visit Washington in Trump’s second term.

The visit comes as the United States is pressuring Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME