NewsNation/World

American imprisoned in Russia sentenced to new 15-year jail term for espionage

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW — A Russian-born U.S. citizen already imprisoned in Russia on a bribery conviction has been handed a second 15-year jail term for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

A Moscow court brought espionage charges against Gene Spector in August 2023, although details surrounding the case were not made public.

Spector, formerly an executive at a medical equipment company in Russia, was previously sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in September 2022 for enabling bribes to an aide of former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. The aide, Anastasia Alekseyeva, was sentenced to 12 years in April for taking bribes of two expensive overseas vacation trips.

Dvorkovich was a deputy prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev in 2012-2018. He is currently head of the international chess federation FIDE.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mets land Manaea ... Latest on Harborside sale ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights Credit: Newsday

Town asks for investigation into animal reserve ... CEO murder suspect pleads not guilty ... New boat is ferry nice ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mets land Manaea ... Latest on Harborside sale ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights Credit: Newsday

Town asks for investigation into animal reserve ... CEO murder suspect pleads not guilty ... New boat is ferry nice ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME