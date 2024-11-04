Georgia man arrested in Albany State University shooting that killed 1 and injured 4

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that killed one person and injured four others in October during homecoming weekend at Albany State University.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that 18-year-old Jeremy Marshall of Albany was arrested last week.

Police said Marshall also had a role in an August shooting in Albany that killed one person.

Marshall is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun while committing a felony. He remains jailed in Dougherty County with no bail set. A court clerk said Monday that no attorney is listed for Marshall in court records.

The shooting last month happened near a campus concert. It killed De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, a 19-year-old from Newnan, Georgia, who was not enrolled at the 6,000-student university.

Four others were injured by gunfire, including a 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 16 year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, the GBI said. A fifth female who wasn't shot was injured while running away.

Interim President Lawrence Drake II has said the university is taking steps to ensure security.

The Aug. 9 shooting killed Aaron Donye White, WALB-TV has reported. Two other people were charged earlier in White's death, including 18-year-old Jordan Amond Edwards, who remains in jail with no bail set on charges including murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun during a crime. A woman who has been released from jail faces lesser charges.