NewsNation/World

Germany welcomes release of German-Iranian rights activist from prison in Iran and her return home

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister on Monday welcomed the release of a German-Iranian rights activist from prison in Iran and her return to Germany.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on the social media platform X that it's “a great moment of joy that Nahid Taghavi can finally embrace her family again.”

Baerbock retweeted a post by Taghavi's daughter, Mariam Claren, with a photo of herself hugging her mother, which said: “It’s over. Nahid is free! After more than 4 years as a political prisoner in the Islamic Republic of Iran my mother Nahid Taghavi was freed and is back in Germany.”

Taghavi was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison in Iran in 2021.

Rights group Amnesty International, which lobbied for Taghavi's release for years, said in a statement Monday that “after more than 1,500 days in arbitrary detention, Iranian-German women’s rights activist Nahid Taghavi has been released.”

“Since her arrest, Amnesty International had been campaigning for her unconditional release and an end to her persecution,” the group said, adding that Taghavi landed in Germany on Sunday.

Taghavi was arrested in October 2020 during a visit to Tehran and later sentenced to prison for alleged involvement in an “illegal group” and for “propaganda against the state" and was held incommunicado for months and tortured, Amnesty International said.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Updated 53 minutes ago Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Updated 53 minutes ago Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME