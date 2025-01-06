NewsNation/World

Death toll from the German Christmas market attack rises to 6

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg, Germany, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in remembrance for the victims of the attack at a Christmas market on Dec. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Gercke

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — The death toll in the attack on a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg last month has risen to six as a woman succumbed to her injuries, prosecutors said Monday.

Prosecutors in Naumburg said the 52-year-old woman died in a hospital, German news agency dpa reported. Authorities have said that the others who died were four women aged 45, 52, 67 and 75, and a 9-year-old boy.

More than 200 people were injured in the Dec. 20 attack.

Authorities have identified the suspect, who was arrested immediately after he drove a rented car through the crowded market early on a Friday evening, as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency.

They have said he doesn’t fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks. The man described himself as an ex-Muslim who was highly critical of Islam, and on social media expressed support for the far-right.

