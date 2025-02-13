Several are injured after a driver hits a group of people in Munich
BERLIN — A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several, German police said.
Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident near downtown Munich, including whether the people were hit deliberately.
Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.
A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.
