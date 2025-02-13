NewsNation/World

Several are injured after a driver hits a group of people in Munich

A police car attends the scene of an accident after...

A police car attends the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Roland Freund

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — A driver drove a vehicle into a group of people in Munich on Thursday, injuring several, German police said.

Authorities didn't immediately give a specific number of injuries or provide details about the incident near downtown Munich, including whether the people were hit deliberately.

Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger.

A demonstration by the service workers' union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.

