NewsNation/World

German government condemns New Year's Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

Police officers stand guard in the streets after fireworks for...

Police officers stand guard in the streets after fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday condemned a series of incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked and injured, mostly with fireworks.

Revellers across the country traditionally ring in the new year by setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places. But the latest celebrations were marred by the use of fireworks against emergency officials.

In Berlin, 30 police officers and one firefighter were injured in confrontations or attacks during New Year's Eve, leading to 400 arrests, city officials said. Hundreds of police officers from across the country were deployed to the capital to help prevent further violence.

Five people were killed and hundreds injured across the country after being hit accidentally by fireworks, German news agency dpa reported.

Explosions of very strong, illegal fireworks in Berlin also caused extensive damage in two Berlin neighborhoods and injured numerous people, some of them seriously. According to the city's fire department, powerful detonations severely damaged numerous house facades and broke many windows.

Thirty-six apartments are currently uninhabitable, dpa reported.

“The deployment of strong police forces from the federal states and the federal police and an early and consistent crackdown are the right means against perpetrators of violence and chaos," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Police officers put out the fire in the streets after...

Police officers put out the fire in the streets after the fireworks for the New Year's celebrations in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

"However, the many arrests in Berlin alone and the renewed attacks on police officers also show that this crackdown was absolutely necessary.”

She wished all injured officers a speedy recovery and vowed that all perpetrators will be "prosecuted and punished with the utmost severity.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
From the case of chemical drums buried in Bethpage and school sex abuse scandals to restaurants Long Island said goodbye to, here's a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2024 found only in Newsday. Credit: Newsday

Top Newsday exclusive stories of 2024 From the case of chemical drums buried in Bethpage and school sex abuse scandals to restaurants Long Island said goodbye to, here's a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2024 found only in Newsday.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
From the case of chemical drums buried in Bethpage and school sex abuse scandals to restaurants Long Island said goodbye to, here's a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2024 found only in Newsday. Credit: Newsday

Top Newsday exclusive stories of 2024 From the case of chemical drums buried in Bethpage and school sex abuse scandals to restaurants Long Island said goodbye to, here's a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2024 found only in Newsday.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME