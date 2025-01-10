NewsNation/World

Russian oil tanker reportedly drifting in Baltic Sea near German island

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — The German news agency is reporting that a Russia oil tanker is drifting in the Baltic Sea north of the German island of Rügen.

Dpa reported Friday that the Eventin, believed to be carrying around 99,000 tons of oil from Russia, is en route to Egypt.

The ship is believed to belong to the so-called Russian shadow fleet, which is made up of hundreds of aging tankers that are dodging sanctions in order to keep oil revenue flowing into the Russian state budget. The sanctions were imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

German authorities told dpa that the ship is watertight and there is no danger to the environment.

There is also no danger for the crew of the tanker, which sails under the flag of Panama. The sailors are on board and will remain there, and an evacuation is not necessary, dpa reported.


