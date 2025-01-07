2 killed and 1 critically injured in shooting at a company's premises in Germany

BERLIN — Two men were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday at the premises of a company in southwestern Germany, police said.

The shooting happened after a masked individual entered the premises in Bad Friedrichshall, a town north of Stuttgart, at around 5:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

Police are searching for the perpetrator. They said a large deployment, including a helicopter, was under way, but they did not believe there was any danger to the public.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victims or on other details.