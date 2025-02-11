NewsNation/World

A collision between a train and a truck in Germany injures 12

Emergency services stand at the scene of an accident at...

Emergency services stand at the scene of an accident at a level crossing, a collision between a train and a truck, in Hamburg, Germany, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Daniel Bockwoldt

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — A collision between a long-distance train and an articulated truck in Hamburg injured 12 people on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries while another was seriously injured. Ten others suffered only slight injuries, according to the agency.

The more than 250 other people on board the ICE train were not injured, but police called in busses to transport them from the scene of the accident, local media reported.

The train crashed into the articulated lorry, seemingly loaded with train tracks, at a level crossing in the Hamburg district of Rönneburg. The load was spread across the accident site.

The railroad line between Hamburg-Harburg and Maschen in Lower Saxony was temporarily closed and other trains were being rerouted, dpa reported.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME