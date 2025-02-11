A collision between a train and a truck in Germany injures 12

BERLIN — A collision between a long-distance train and an articulated truck in Hamburg injured 12 people on Tuesday, German news agency dpa reported.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries while another was seriously injured. Ten others suffered only slight injuries, according to the agency.

The more than 250 other people on board the ICE train were not injured, but police called in busses to transport them from the scene of the accident, local media reported.

The train crashed into the articulated lorry, seemingly loaded with train tracks, at a level crossing in the Hamburg district of Rönneburg. The load was spread across the accident site.

The railroad line between Hamburg-Harburg and Maschen in Lower Saxony was temporarily closed and other trains were being rerouted, dpa reported.