NewsNation/World

Man stole a Christmas ornament during a break-in at NYC mayor's residence, police say

This Oct. 7, 2013, file photo shows the exterior of...

This Oct. 7, 2013, file photo shows the exterior of Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, in New York. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old was arrested after breaking into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and stealing a Christmas ornament in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect jumped a fence to the property, a stately residence inside a park on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said. He then made his way to the second floor, where he was found inside a bathroom minutes after entering the residence.

During an interview at a local police precinct, the suspect showed detectives a video of him removing a Christmas ornament from a drawer in the house, according to a criminal complaint. The man turned over the ornament and several other items, which were not specified in the complaint.

The suspect, who lives a few blocks from the Upper East Side residence, is due to be arraigned in a Manhattan court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Adams said the mayor was not home at the time of the pre-dawn incident.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Reexamining a cold case mystery ... Gillen heads to Washington ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Reexamining a cold case mystery ... Gillen heads to Washington ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME