Greek police arrest a suspect over online auctions for ancient artifacts

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece said Friday they have arrested a suspect accused of setting up online auctions to sell ancient Greek artifacts across multiple countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Italy.

The suspect, a woman who described as a foreign national but was not further identified, was detained in Athens by police officers tasked with combating antiquities trafficking, the agency said Friday.

Officers who searched her home seized multiple ancient relics including pottery fragments, figurine pieces, and a statuette of a satyr, a creature from Greek mythology.

The suspect was referred to a public prosecutor to be charged. No further details were immediately available.

Under Greek law, the transfer of ownership of antiquities without legal authorization is punishable by up to two years in prison, with sentences of up to 10 years for more serious related offenses.

