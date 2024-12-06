Greek capital imposes tough security measures on anniversary of fatal police shooting

ATHENS, Greece — Police began taking up positions around Athens' city center Friday ahead of protests planned to mark the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager in 2008.

Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old high school student, was fatally shot by a police officer, sparking days of rioting. His death remains a rallying point for annual demonstrations that often turn violent.

Despite heavy rainfall in the Greek capital, some 5,000 police officers are expected to patrol the city Friday, focusing on a central district where the shooting occurred.

Police will also deploy water cannon vehicles, as well as drones, and helicopters, to monitor the demonstrations, and maintain a strong presence near embassies, ministries, and other potential rallying sites.

Authorities said road closures and traffic diversions will be imposed progressively. Changes to public transportation schedules are also planned, with two central subway stations to be closed for much of the day.

A police officer arrested for the shooting of Grigoropoulos was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 but was released in 2019 after his sentence was reduced. That decision was upheld at a retrial three years later. A second officer was also convicted as an accomplice and released on parole after serving three years in prison.