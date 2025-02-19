Farmers block traffic with tractors, scuffle with police in Greece's second largest city

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Protesting farmers briefly clashed with police in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, late Wednesday after attempting to breach security cordons near a venue where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was speaking.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

More than 1,000 protesters from central Greece traveled to the northern city, accompanied by a convoy of about 50 tractors. Displaying black flags and flashing emergency lights, they used the vehicles to block central roads in Thessaloniki during the night-time rally.

Echoing similar grievances and demonstrations across Europe in recent months, Greek farming associations have been protesting for several weeks, demanding government support on various issues, including crop losses caused by climate change.

The movement has gained momentum in Thessaly, central Greece, where farmers are still struggling with the aftermath of devastating floods in late 2023.