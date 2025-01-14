NewsNation/World

Greece hotel pools set to switch to seawater on drought-hit islands

A man stands under a shower at the public beach...

A man stands under a shower at the public beach of Paleo Faliro, in southern Athens, Greece, on June 23, 2022. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — Hotels on Greek islands may be filling their swimming pools with seawater this summer in response to worsening drought conditions, under new legislation being debated in parliament.

Greece has faced acute drought conditions over the past two years, with the tourist season adding further strain on water resources especially on islands with popular vacation destinations.

Elena Rapti, a deputy minister of tourism, announced government plans to clear existing legal hurdles to pumping seawater into private pools that would allow for the switch in response to shrinking water reserves on many islands.

“This (draft legislation) regulates the framework for carrying out seawater extraction and pumping it for swimming pools. The focus, of course, is to conserve water resources,” Rapti told a parliament committee.

Rapti spoke Monday during a debate on a new hospitality industry reform bill and her remarks were published Tuesday on the Greek parliament website.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME