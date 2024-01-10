NewsNation/World

A dinghy carrying migrants hit rocks in Greece, killing 2 people in high winds

Coast guards carry a body from a shore after a...

Coast guards carry a body from a shore after a shipwreck in Thermi, on the northeastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, Greece, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Two migrants were killed and eight were rescued in Greece Wednesday after a dinghy crashed into rocks in high winds on the island of Lesbos, local authorities said. Credit: AP/Panagiotis Balaskas

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — Two migrants were killed and 30 were rescued in Greece Wednesday after a dinghy crashed into rocks in high winds on the island of Lesbos, local authorities said.

The incident occurred near the resort town of Thermi on the east of the island, facing the nearby coast of Turkey.

Authorities said many of those rescued were found in a remote area on land near the accident site, apparently trying to make their own way to the nearest town. A search was also launched at sea but it remained unclear whether others were missing.

Strong winds disrupted ferry traffic in many parts of Greece Wednesday.

Lesbos remains a transit point for illegal migration into the European Union despite rigorous patrolling by the Greek coast guard and the EU border protection agency Frontex.

