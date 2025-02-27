Greek rail disaster report cites errors and major systemic failures
ATHENS, Greece — A long-awaited investigation into Greece’s deadliest train crash released Thursday blamed human error, outdated infrastructure, and major systemic failures for the head-on collision that killed 57 people two years ago.
The 178-page report was issued on the eve of a general strike and mass protests planned for the anniversary of the Feb. 28, 2023 crash, fueled by public anger over the slow pace of a separate judicial inquiry.
The independent investigative committee found that routing mistake by a station master sent a passenger train onto the same track as an oncoming freight train.
Investigators also highlighted poor training, staff shortages and a deteriorating railway system that lacked automated safety controls, noting a chronic lack of public investment during the 2010-18 financial crisis.
The findings were published by the Hellenic Air and Rail Safety Investigation Authority.
