NewsNation/World

Four dead, including two children, in latest migrant shipwreck on Greek island

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece — Four people, including two children, have died after a boat carrying migrants ran aground on a rocky shoreline on the eastern Greek island of Samos, officials said Thursday.

Sixteen people were rescued, but it remained unclear how many were aboard the boat. The Greek coast guard launched a search-and-rescue operation involving patrol vessels, lifeboats, and land teams to locate any potential missing passengers.

It marks the second deadly incident involving migrants on Samos this week. On Monday, eight migrants —, six children and two women — died in a shipwreck off the island.

Samos and other Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are key transit points for migrants crossing from Turkey to the European Union, with arrivals in recent months that Greek authorities say is linked to ongoing wars in the Middle East and parts of Africa.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Grateful, giving back and gathering with friends and family for a feast: NewsdayTV's team takes a look at how Long Islanders are celebrating Thanksgiving Credit: Newsday/A.J. Singh, Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Randee Daddona, Anthony Florio

It's the great NewsdayTV Thanksgiving special! Grateful, giving back and gathering with friends and family for a feast: NewsdayTV's team takes a look at how Long Islanders are celebrating Thanksgiving

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Grateful, giving back and gathering with friends and family for a feast: NewsdayTV's team takes a look at how Long Islanders are celebrating Thanksgiving Credit: Newsday/A.J. Singh, Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Randee Daddona, Anthony Florio

It's the great NewsdayTV Thanksgiving special! Grateful, giving back and gathering with friends and family for a feast: NewsdayTV's team takes a look at how Long Islanders are celebrating Thanksgiving

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME