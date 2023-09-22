NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Buttigieg; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Olena Zelenska, first lady of Ukraine; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Summer Lee, D-Pa.

