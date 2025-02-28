Guinea's former prime minister is jailed for 5 years for corruption

CONAKRY, Guinea — A special court in Guinea has sentenced the country’s former prime minister to five years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption and embezzlement of public funds.

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, who was prime minister in the government of former President Alpha Condé, was also fined 2 billion Guinean francs ($230,000) during his sentencing on Thursday in the capital of Conakry.

Fofana was convicted of embezzling up to 15 billion Guinean francs ($1.7 million) in public funds from some of the past government’s social welfare programs, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is one of many officials from the deposed Condé administration being prosecuted by the Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offenses, a special court set up after Guinea’s junta came to power.

He was prime minister from May 2018 till September 2021, when the military took over power, and has been detained since April 2022 following his arrest on corruption charges.

Fofana denied the charges, which his lawyers described as a witch hunt.

His yearslong trial was slowed as his health deteriorated. He asked for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, but the request was repeatedly denied.

Guinea is one of several West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken over power and delayed a return to civilian rule.

Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, the junta leader, overthrew the president in 2021, chastising the previous government for breaking promises while promising to rid the country of bad governance and corruption. However, rights activists have warned of a growing clampdown on critics and freedoms.