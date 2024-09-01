NewsNation/World

Authorities in Guyana seize a record $200 million worth of cocaine hidden in a lush jungle

By The Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Authorities in the South American country of Guyana said Sunday they have seized more than 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms) of cocaine found in a lush jungle near the border with Venezuela.

The land seizure is considered the biggest in recent history, with Security Minister Robeson Benn telling reporters he estimates the drugs are worth at least $200 million.

The drugs were found in earthen pits in Guyana’s northwest region, officials said. Police arrested one suspect and said they are looking for two more who fled the scene.

Guyana’s police and military, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, were involved in the operation.

“We are happy that we have the DEA with us sharing information and intelligence,” Benn said. “Guyana is a victim of this … illegal activity. We don’t produce cocaine; we don’t transit it.”

The drugs were seized in an area where police have found improvised submersible vessels hidden in the jungle in recent years. Officials said it’s unclear if any of those vessels were actually used but said they would step up monitoring in that region.

