ABC's rules for the Harris-Trump debate include muted mics when candidates aren't speaking

NEW YORK — Next month's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump won't have an audience, live microphones when candidates aren't speaking, or written notes, according to rules that ABC News, the host network, shared this week with both campaigns.

A copy of the rules was provided to the Associated Press on Thursday by a senior Trump campaign official on condition of anonymity ahead of the network's announcement. The Harris campaign on Thursday insisted it was still discussing the muting of mics with ABC.

The parameters now in place for the Sept. 10 debate are essentially the same as they were for the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, a disastrous performance for the incumbent Democrat that fueled his exit from the campaign. It is the only debate that's been firmly scheduled and could be the only time voters see Harris and Trump go head to head before the November general election.

The back-and-forth over the debate rules reached a fever pitch this week, particularly on the issue of whether the microphones would be muted between turns speaking.

Harris' campaign had advocated for live microphones for the whole debate, saying in a statement that the practice would “fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Biden’s campaign had made microphone muting condition of his decision to accept any debates this year, a decision some aides now regret, saying voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate.

“It’s interesting that Trump’s handlers keep insisting on muting him, despite the candidate himself saying the opposite,” Harris spokesman Ian Sams said. “Why won’t they just do what the candidate wants?”

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, speaks with a supporter during a stop at a campaign office, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Roseville, Mich. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Representatives for Trump — who initially scoffed at the substitution of Harris into a debate arrangement he initially made with Biden in the race — had claimed that Harris sought “a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements,” specifications her campaign denied.

According to ABC News, the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.