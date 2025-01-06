A 3-year-old boy's death in Honolulu fireworks explosion raises toll to 4

HONOLULU — A three-year-old boy on Monday became the fourth person to die of injuries stemming from a massive explosion of fireworks a Honolulu home on New Year’s Eve, police said.

The blast also killed three women and injured more than 20 people, many of whom have burns over most of their bodies.

The U.S. military flew six patients to Arizona for treatment on Saturday because Hawaii’s lone burn center doesn’t have enough capacity to care for all the victims.

Hawaii's leaders have intensified their oft-repeated calls to crack down on the state's vast illegal fireworks trade with stepped-up enforcement and greater penalties.