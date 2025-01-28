Death toll from New Year's Eve illegal fireworks explosion in Honolulu climbs to 5
HONOLULU — A fifth person has died from injuries suffered during a massive explosion of illegal fireworks at a Honolulu home over New Year's, police said Tuesday.
The 29-year-old man was one of six patients flown to a hospital in Arizona for treatment earlier this month because Hawaii's only burn care facility hit capacity with other patients from the same blast.
The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy, three women and injured more than 20 people.
