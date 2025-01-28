NewsNation/World

Death toll from New Year's Eve illegal fireworks explosion in Honolulu climbs to 5

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — A fifth person has died from injuries suffered during a massive explosion of illegal fireworks at a Honolulu home over New Year's, police said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was one of six patients flown to a hospital in Arizona for treatment earlier this month because Hawaii's only burn care facility hit capacity with other patients from the same blast.

The explosion also killed a 3-year-old boy, three women and injured more than 20 people.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Sweet treats at chocolatier ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME