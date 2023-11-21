NewsNation/World

US Navy plane overshoots runway and goes into a bay in Hawaii, military says

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday.

The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man sentenced for killing roommate … South Folk first turbine installed … Unpaid LIRR fares Credit: Newsday

Rise in deadly driving ... Rain could cause messy Thanksgiving travel ... High School Sports ... Holiday photos

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Man sentenced for killing roommate … South Folk first turbine installed … Unpaid LIRR fares Credit: Newsday

Rise in deadly driving ... Rain could cause messy Thanksgiving travel ... High School Sports ... Holiday photos

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME