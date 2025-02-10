NewsNation/World

Hawaii court rules against insurance companies in Maui wildfire, allowing $4B settlement to proceed

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s Supreme Court has ruled that insurance companies can’t bring their own legal actions against those blamed for Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

The move allows a $4 billion settlement that had been threatened to proceed. Other steps still remain to finalize the deal between thousands of people who lodged lawsuits and defendants, including Hawaiian Electric Company.

