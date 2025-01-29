UK Treasury chief backs third runway at London's Heathrow Airport

NewsNation/World

An aeroplane lands in gusty conditions at Heathrow Airport in...

An aeroplane lands in gusty conditions at Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, as storm Eowyn disrupts travel the British Isles. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

LONDON — U.K. Treasury chief Rachel Reeves said Wednesday that the new Labour government is backing the construction of a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Reeves said in a speech that the construction of another runway at the U.K.’s main airport will bolster the country’s long-term economic growth potential.

“We cannot duck the decision any longer," she said. “The case is stronger than ever.”

Reeves said the government is inviting proposals over its construction by the summer and that it will then make a full assessment.

“This will ensure that the project is value for money and our clear expectation is that any associated service transport costs will be financed through private funding,” she said.

For decades, campaigners, including from within her Labour Party, have opposed a third runway on environmental concerns. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and John McDonnell, the lawmaker whose constituency contains Heathrow, have both voiced their opposition to the third runway.

Reeves insisted the runway will be “delivered in line with our legal, environmental and climate objectives."

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks about her...

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks about her plans for Britain's economy in Eynsham, England, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Cziborra

