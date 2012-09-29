Holmes' threats cited in Colo. court papers

DENVER -- The suspect in Colorado's deadly movie theater attack was barred from university property for threatening a professor, prosecutors said in court documents released Friday, raising more questions about why campus police didn't report his actions to other authorities.

The revelation conflicts with the university's statements that James Holmes was denied access to nonpublic parts of the campus because he had withdrawn from school. University officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

After weeks of secrecy surrounding the case, most documents filed in court were released Friday. But the release failed to answer key questions about the July 20 tragedy, including what allegedly drove Holmes to commit the attack and what, if anything, the University of Colorado did once he reportedly threatened people there.

Holmes, 24, faces 152 charges in the July 20 shooting at an Aurora movie theater during a special midnight showing of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises." The attack killed 12 people and injured 58 others.

Defense attorneys claim Holmes is mentally ill. Legal experts presume that Holmes will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

In the documents released Friday, prosecutors say the professor reported the threats and that Holmes was denied access to campus "as a result of these actions." The documents show defense attorneys say the prosecutors' allegations are false, based on university statements.

In court, prosecutors suggested Holmes was angry at the failure of a once promising academic career and stockpiled weapons, ammunition, tear gas grenades and body armor as his research deteriorated and professors urged him to get into another profession.